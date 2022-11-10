What next after Bitcoin (BTC/USD) broke below its long-term psychological level at $19,000? According to a crypto analyst who predicted the 2021 crash, Bitcoin is headed to $13,000. The pseudonymous analyst tells his 618,400 Twitter followers to expect one “last nuke” that could see altcoins also tank by 30-40%.

It’s not only the popular analyst expecting Bitcoin to plunge. JPMorgan analysts say Bitcoin will reach $13,000 in the wake of Alameda and FTX troubles. The strategists opine that the number of entities with robust balance sheets to cushion those under liquidity crisis is shrinking. The comments come as Binance abandons the projected acquisition of FTX.

Bitcoin has particularly been under pressure as investors’ concerns about speculative assets grow. Previously, the collapse of crypto lenders like Voyager and Celsius sparked similar market selloffs. Coupled with macroeconomic woes and high inflation, investors could consider risky assets a bad bet.

JPMorgan says that a confidence crisis is settling in the market. The analysts say since FTX had previously obtained a green light for the quality of its balance sheet, the fresh troubles hit investors differently.

BTC on a relief rally after crashing below $19,000

From the daily chart, BTC is enjoying a relief rally after touching a low of below $16,000. The relief gains come after the US annual inflation rose by 7.7% in October. The rate was below the 7.9% estimates. The below-estimated price gain rekindles discussions that the Federal Reserve may slow down the rate hikes in the future. Will BTC sustain the rally and defy the projected $13,000 price?

Source – TradingView

Despite the relief rally, a decline below $19,000 makes a bear case strong for Bitcoin. The current rally may be contained at the resistance if the bear sentiment remains.

A likely price action could involve a further price appreciation followed by a sharp sell-off at the $19,000 level. That would open BTC to declines to the $16,000 potential support and the $13,000 analyst estimates.

When to buy Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is bearish despite the relief rally. Investors should buy the cryptocurrency after the price settles at suitable support. A breakout above $19,000 could also attract buyers.

