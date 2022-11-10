Voyager’s Committee of Unsecured Creditors (UCC) has said that Voyager has yet to transfer any assets to FTX.

The committee tweeted that the deal to have the bankrupt crypto lender sell its assets to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX has not been finalised.

Voyager, the bankrupt crypto lender that was in the process of selling its assets to FTX, is yet to transfer any assets to the beleaguered crypto exchange.

The Voyager token VGX, which rose significantly when it first emerged FTX would be acquiring the crypto lender’s assets, was trading nearly 14% up Thursday afternoon (15.00 am ET). The FTX token was also up 8% at the time, with the gains coming amid a broader market upside.

Voyager’s yet to sell assets to FTX

According to a statement from Voyager’s Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (UCC), the recent approval allowing FTX to buy Voyager assets after winning an earlier action has “not been consummated.”

“We want to make clear that the FTX/Voyager transaction has not been consummated. Voyager has not transferred any crypto or other assets to FTX in connection with the transaction,” reads part of the statement the committee tweeted on Thursday.

As a result of developments involving FTX, the UCC says it’s going to take every step necessary in the quest to protect creditors. The team is currently evaluating all available options, they noted.

The UCC’s communication on Thursday comes in the wake of FTX’s halting of customer withdrawals in the midst of a liquidity crunch.

It also follows reports that Sam Bankman-Fried irresponsibly moved billions of dollars of customer funds to Alameda Research, the crypto exchange’s trading arm that is said to have blown everything.

Alameda reportedly owes FTX $10 billion while Bankman-Fried has noted that the exchange needs an emergency bailout of $8 billion.