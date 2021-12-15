A card that supports both fiat and crypto can open a new world of possibilities: Ermolaev

The instant non-custodial limitless cryptocurrency exchange platform ChangeNOW.io has announced that early birds can now pre-order the company’s debit Visa cards with no additional fees or maintenance requirements. ChangeNOW is set to issue a batch of 10,000 cards for registered users on the platform.

The popular crypto processing and exchanges service has revealed that the pre-order price for the ChangeNOW Visa cards is 50 NOW tokens.

The debit card will support fiat currencies like USD, EUR and GBP along with the 300+ crypto tokens supported by ChangeNow. Users who pre-order can expect to be issued their cards by Q2 of 2022, the company added.

ChangeNOW’s Head of PR Mike Ermolaev explained that the project is aimed at opening a new world of possibilities for the company’s registered users.

It will simplify the process of shopping with crypto as users will no longer be required to exchange crypto for fiat to complete purchases, he added.

The first batch of cards is available only to ChangeNOW’s registered users in the UK and the EU. The debit card can be pre-ordered in the Benefits tab of a user’s private account in ChangeNOW’s in-house developed marketplace. New cards will be made available for pre-booking only after the first batch is issued, the company has confirmed.

In an exclusive statement to Coinjournal, the ChangeNOW executive stated that it was amazing how users could have both fiat and crypto debit cards in their wallets and choose which one to pay with:

“Exclusively for the early birds we open the pre-order of our debit card right now, as I’m sure this feature will be highly demanded. We are going to lower the minimum withdrawal amount and at the same time increase maximum accumulated cashback 5 times.”

The new developments will be officially announced soon, he added.

One of the biggest proponents for mainstream crypto adoption, ChangeNOW is known for its fast, cheap and transparent currency swaps. The company supports over 300 cryptocurrencies and more than 60 fiat currencies with the vision of providing a safe, private, and user-friendly environment in the crypto world.