Coinbase and Google Cloud partner to promote Web3

Coinbase and Google Cloud have entered into a long-term strategic partnership to promote the dynamically developing Web3 ecosystem, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Under this partnership, Google Cloud will become Coinbase’s strategic cloud provider to develop advanced data and exchange services.

Processing blockchain data at scale

Coinbase will process blockchain data using Google Cloud’s powerful computing platform and enhance global crypto service reach using its top-grade fiber optic network.

The leading crypto exchange will also develop its global data platform using Google’s reliable infrastructure and use its leading analytics and data technologies to give its customers ML-driven insight into digital assets.

Payment in crypto via Coinbase Commerce

Some of Google Cloud’s users, beginning with those in the Web3 ecosystem, can pay in crypto for its cloud services. Coinbase Commerce allows merchants worldwide to accept cryptocurrency payments in a decentralized manner.

Instant operation of Web3 systems

The partnership will also give Web3 developers access to BigQuery crypto datasets powered by Coinbase Cloud Nodes. This will let developers run Web3-based systems instantly and reliably without resorting to complicated and expensive infrastructure.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said:

We are thrilled Google Cloud chose Coinbase to onboard a new set of users to Web3 and offer developers powerful solutions. With 14,500 institutional clients and over 100 million verified users, Coinbase has spent more than ten years creating industry-leading products on-chain. We can’t imagine a better partner.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian added:

The partnership with Coinbase will help developers build in Web3 faster and more efficiently. We’re prepared to support the partner and the Web3 customer ecosystem. We want to make it frictionless for all clients to benefit from our security, scalability, reliability, and data services so they can concentrate on innovation in the Web3 space.

Google will also use Coinbase Prime for reporting, secure custody, and other institutional crypto services.