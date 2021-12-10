The live Credefi price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of just over $9 million. Credefi is down 18.11% in the last 24 hours. If you think the price will go up again, are attracted to unique features, and want to learn how and where to buy Credefi, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Credefi now

As CREDI is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase CREDI using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy CREDI right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for CREDI

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including CREDI.

What is Credefi?

Credefi connects crypto lenders with SME borrowers from the fiat economy. According to the white paper, Credefi has designed a system that allows lending and borrowing money on a decentralized platform where the interest is determined by the users’ individual risk appetite. They aim to provide a full spectrum of services similar to what the traditional banking industry is offering, but in a fully decentralized way. The platform connects users and enables peer-to-peer lending that goes beyond what the general public is used to. Credefi aims to give its users the option to invest in credit portfolios or obtain individual loans directly through their personal wallet.

Should I buy Credefi today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Credefi price prediction

Price Prediction has a bullish forecast for the price of Credefi. They predict it will be at least $0.17 in 2022. In 2023, they predict the price of Credefi to reach a minimum of $0.24. The CREDI price can reach a maximum level of $0.29 with the average trading price of $0.24. In 2024, they expect the price to be at least $0.33 and at most $0.40.

