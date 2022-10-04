Crypto funds saw a third straight week of inbound investments last week. However, CoinShares’ James Butterfill says the low inflows suggest there’s “continued investor hesitancy.”

The crypto market has struggled to tag a positive sentiment, with September again proving a tricky month for bulls as prices remained largely within a long term downtrend going back to November 2021.

So while institutional investors continue to size up opportunities in the digital assets sector, flows into investment products have significantly remained low over the past few weeks.

James Butterfill, Head of Research at digital asset manager CoinShares, says the low inflows seen last week imply a “continued hesitancy” from investors.

Butterfill shared the outlook in the latest edition of the “Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report”, which CoinShares published on Monday.

Crypto funds see third week of inflows

Fund outflows year-to-date are at more than $42 million, with the past three weeks seeing positive flows.

According to Butterfill, the low flows suggest institutional investors are still weighing up the market, particularly given the global macroeconomic environment.

“Digital asset investment products saw inflows totaling $10.3 million last week representing the third week of inflows. The flows remain low implying continued hesitancy amongst investors, this is highlighted in investment product trading volumes which were $886 million for the week, the lowest since October 2020,” Butterfill wrote.

Bitcoin recorded minor inflows for a third week in a row, with $7.7 million (short bitcoin saw inflows of $2.1 million). Meanwhile, Ethereum registered $5.6 million in inflows last week to post a second positive week – but short Ethereum products hit outflows of $0.9 million.

Across the altcoin market, negative sentiment saw investors pull $3.5 million. Top outflows were in Polygon, Cardano and Avalanche.