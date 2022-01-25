DIA, the token of an open-source oracle platform that enables market actors to source, supply and share trustable data, is skyrocketing on news of a Coinbase listing. It has gained 40.76% in the last 24 hours.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Dia, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Dia now

As DIA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase DIA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy DIA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for DIA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including DIA.

What is Dia?

DIA aims to be an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem bringing together data analysts, data providers, and data users.

It provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial DApps.

DIA is the governance token of the platform. It is currently based on ERC-20 Ethereum protocol.

The project was founded in 2018, while the tokens were made available to the public during the bonding curve sale from Aug. 3 through Aug. 17, 2020. 10.2 million tokens were sold.

Should I buy Dia today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Dia price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, DIA can be a bad, high-risk 1-year investment option. As DIA’s price is not expected to increase, any current investment may be devalued in the future.

Dia on social media