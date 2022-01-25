FX added a quarter to its value in the last 24 hours. The native token of Function X is trading for $0.67 with a 24-hour trading volume of $28.45 million. If you want to know what Function X is and where to buy FX, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy FX now

As FX is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase FX using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy FX right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for FX

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including FX.

What is FX?

FX is the governance token for the Function X project, which is mirroring traditional financial products on its network and creating decentralized financial products and a decentralized trading system.

You can use Function X token to vote and secure the core network. In the near future, it will be possible to use it as collateral and to generate synthetic assets.

Function X token has been available in Ethereum since 2019 and in Function X since 2021. They are fully interoperable and users can transfer Function X in and out of both blockchains while maintaining a fix total supply and liquidity.

Function X has a current supply of 408,520,357. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s).

Should I buy FX today?

Read at least several price predictions and do market research before you commit to an investment in FX. The amount you invest should depend on your risk tolerance.

FX price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, the price of Function X price will reach $1.73 in one year, making it a good short-term investment. As for the longer-term, they predict it will trade for $5.66 in five years.

