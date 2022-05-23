eBay partners with OneOf company to launch the first ‘’Genesis’’ NFT collection

eBay, a prominent E-commerce connecting millions of sellers and buyers across the world, has partnered with OneOf, a green NFT platform for lifestyle, sports, and music communities, to launch the first-ever ‘’Genesis’’ NFT collection.

With the combination of eBay’s incredible inventory and global outreach and that of OneOf Web3 technology, they will be able to provide a seamless experience that will enable the users to buy and sell high passion and valued items confidently.

Dawn Block, eBays VP Collectibles, Electronics, and Home said:

“NFTs and blockchain technology are revolutionizing the collectibles space, and are increasingly viewed as an investment opportunity for enthusiasts. Through our partnership with OneOf, eBay is now making coveted NFTs more accessible to a new generation of collectors everywhere. This builds upon our commitment to deliver high passion, high-value items to the eBay community of buyers and sellers.”

The newly launched NFT collection will feature 3D and animated iconic sports athletes of all time. This will kick off today with Wayne Gretzky, a Canadian hockey legend and a record-breaker.

Wayne, a Sportsman of the year, said:

“Forty years ago, I was grateful to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated, it was a monumental moment in my life, I’m honored to bring this collectible experience to my hockey fans who have followed my career for decades.”

What the collection entails

The collection has thirteen limited-edition digital collectibles in four different NFT tiers; green, platinum, diamond, and gold. There are 299 editions in the green tier and a highly coveted 15 edition in the diamond tier. The price starts at $10 with each NFT having a 3D animation of Wayne doing a signature move on the ice.

This partnership opens the way for more NFT legend drops from OneOf this year in the Web3 era.

OneOf CEO, Lin Dai said:

“We are excited to partner with eBay, the largest and most trusted e-commerce platform in the world, to introduce NFTs and the power of the blockchain to eBay’s community of enthusiasts through a dynamic, user-friendly experience, you don’t have to be a crypto expert to buy, sell, and collect NFTs. OneOf and eBay are bringing transformative Web3 technology to the next 100M non-crypto-native mass consumers.”

This new collaboration has been influenced by increased hype around the collectible markets around the globe. eBay’s partnership with OneOf is driven by a common goal of having an open marketplace where collectibles will be more accessible.