Top Blockchain Infrastructure Projects to watch out for

Blockchain infrastructure is the foundation of the decentralized revolution. Ever since the Bitcoin chain launched, more and more projects have been established, each offering something unique. But why would investors be interested in these ecosystems?

Demand for blockchain ecosystems is always going to be high

Innovations in blockchains are making decentralization cheaper

The long-term value of blockchain infrastructure projects will always be very attractive.

If you are keen on putting your money on promising blockchain infrastructure, we have three projects here below to watch.

Callisto Network (CLO)

The Callisto Network is a smart contractS platform designed to offer efficient blockchain infrastructure. The chain is known for its low fees and fast transactions. Although the concept behind Callisto was launched in 2018, it’s only recently that the project has been getting some mainstream attention.

With a market cap of around $11 million, there is still quite a lot this project can offer. Also, Callisto has been attracting many decent P2E and NFT projects. It has also launched a few DEXs and DeFi apps as well. As long as the ecosystem is growing, better days will come.

Celo (CELO)

Unlike Callisto, Celo is more of a known project. But it’s actually relatively newer. Its MainNet came online for the first time in 2020. Celo’s main goal is to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies by providing an integrated ecosystem.

So far, the project has seen the addition of innovative crypto payment apps and DeFi protocols. It has a market cap of around $600 million too. CELO could realistically grow 10x in a few years.

Helium (HNT)

A lot has been said about Helium (HNT), and for good reason. It is one project that is working to decentralize access to the internet. So far, helium has received a lot of investments and it seems to be laying the groundwork for massive growth. It’s definitely worth watching it.