Chainlink fell by 5% on Wednesday amid a staking feature launch

The cryptocurrency has set $6 as the important support zone

LINK could continue to slide further, but whale accumulation is a bullish trigger

Chainlink (LINK/USD) staking is now here. According to a tweet on the official Twitter account, Chainlink Staking v0.1 is live on the Ethereum mainnet. The early access program is stated to be available to about 25 million, who can stake and earn rewards. Chainlink says adding the staking feature will improve the network’s security and attract more users.

Apparently, Chainlink staking has been a much-anticipated development. Investors bought LINK massively when the blockchain announced Chainlink 2.0 Economics with the staking service back in April. That underlined the enthusiasm around the new feature, which kicked off on December 06. Consequently, on-chain data shows that whales are accumulating LINK.

According to Santiment, whales and sharks hold the largest percentage of Chainlink tokens in supply in five years. The large investors have accumulated 26.8 million LINK worth $194.3 million in the last two months. That represents an increase of nearly 13%.

Conversely, in the past two months and extending to May, LINK price has defended the $6 support level. The level has become so crucial that buyers have arrested the decline quickly every time sellers try to break below. To buyers, this is the most important level to buy LINK and hold ahead of a potentially explosive move. But as the staking feature launches, LINK has fallen slightly and was down by an intraday of 5%.

LINK struggling at the moving averages

LINK/USD Chart by TradingView

A technical outlook shows LINK trading at or slightly below the 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The RSI has shifted to below the midpoint, suggesting the entry of sellers or profit-taking by buyers.

What next for LINK?

We remain bullish on LINK as long as $6 support continues to hold. With increased buying, it is just a matter of time before we see a bullish LINK. A recovery could occur at the moving averages or $6 support. Wait for bullish reversal signals to buy LINK.

