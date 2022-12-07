The magic token has doubled in price in the past week

The cryptocurrency has been boosted by potential listing by Coinbase

MAGIC is under correction as the cryptocurrency approaches the $0.7 resistance

Ever heard of the Magic (MAGIC/USD) token? With a market cap of $103.31 million, the cryptocurrency is among the lowly ranked at #230. However, buyers are camping for this minor token on positive cryptocurrency news. As of press time, the cryptocurrency was up 10%, but it has more than doubled in price since the start of the month.

The gains in MAGIC happened after US crypto exchange Coinbase said that the cryptocurrency was on its listing roadmap. Other tokens on the Coinbase listing target are Rocket Pool (RPL) and Aragon (ANT). But what is MAGIC?

MAGIC is the native token of Treasure DAO, a project seeking to become a decentralised video game console. The DAO targets games and non-fungible tokens . Among the DAO’s infrastructure is an NFT marketplace Trover and gaming platform Bridgeworld.

MAGIC corrects slightly below the resistance of $0.7

MAGIC/USD Chart by TradingView

A technical outlook shows MAGIC facing resistance as the cryptocurrency approached a key resistance at $0.7. The momentum is still bullish, although MAGIC is overbought, with an RSI reading of $75.

The 20-day moving average is shifting above the 50-day MA, in line with the bullish momentum. Both moving averages offer MAGIC support.

These key levels will be important to bulls

$0.51 – This is the immediate support level for the cryptocurrency. The level has been tested and holds ground even as MAGIC corrects. If bulls defend this level, it will allow them to push higher and initiate a breakout at $0.70. The level is needed to hold for MAGIC to have a chance for further gains.

$0.30 – This is the established support for the cryptocurrency. Although lying deep below, it could be hit if $0.51 fails to hold. That could push MAGIC back into consolidation and potentially wipe out the gains already made.

