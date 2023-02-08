Flare and Uppercent collaborate to create an e-learning NFT marketplace

Flare and Uppercent have entered a strategic partnership to create an e-learning NFT marketplace.

This would be the first NFT marketplace dedicated to e-learning.

The NFTs would be issued in the Flare network.

Flare and Uppercent to create the first NFT marketplace for e-learning

Interoperable blockchain network Flare has announced a strategic partnership with ed-tech startup Uppercent. The partnership will see the two entities launch an educational marketplace powered by NFTs.

In a press release shared with Coinjournal, Flare said this would be the first NFT marketplace dedicated to e-learning. The nonfungible tokens would be issued on the Flare network and would use as access passes to unlock access to high-quality online courses taught by the top 1% of achievers worldwide.

Uppercent members can purchase, sell, and trade access passes to exclusive courses created by Uppercent instructors from various fields. The instructors span a wide range of fields, including social media management, business, and more. The instructors will explain the lessons they have learned on their journeys to the top, covering vocational skills such as entrepreneurship, social media and mindset.

While commenting on this latest cryptocurrency news , Flare Co-Founder & CEO, Hugo Philion, said;

“We’re excited Uppercent has chosen Flare as the blockchain to power web3 functionality for the next generation of edtech products. As firm believers in the potential for NFTs and the importance of high-quality user-generated content, we look forward to enabling the Uppercent team to use Flare to push the boundaries of UX and utility in the online education market.”

The NFT marketplace will launch in phases

The teams explained that the platform would launch in phases, with the first courses and instructors set to be announced in late March.

In the first phase, students can log in to their accounts and register for upcoming courses. This will be followed by the official platform launch later in the year, when users can start buying and selling access passes to the courses on the Uppercent marketplace.

Uppercent Founder & CEO, Jake Lee, also commented that;

“We’re delighted that Flare has joined our journey towards bridging E-learning from web2 to web3 with the ambition to rebuild the e-learning ecosystem and provide more value to all stakeholders. Flare’s interoperability protocols, and particularly the State Connector will be a huge help in enabling us to build the first secondary market for E-learning.”

Uppercent seeks to democratise learning and plans to create a thriving secondary market for access passes. The platform seeks to reimagine e-learning to enable students and educators to receive more value.