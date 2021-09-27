The Flurry Finance token is currently trading at $0.0077 at the time of writing. The FLURRY token has recovered with a huge price spike of 51%. The early buyers of FLURRY could be looking at huge gains in the future if the current price rise continues. The FLURRY coin could possibly 5X or 10X in the future if the bulls manage to sustain the current rally.

How & where to buy Flurry Finance in the UK and elsewhere

For purchasing crypto, you will need access to a trading account on a broker/exchange platform. You will need to submit a username, password and email address to register an account. Then, verify the account by providing proof of identity and address. Usually, a driving license and utility bill will be sufficient but some sites may also ask for a selfie or a video call. This additional verification step is required to ensure compliance with the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulation.

Avoid using decentralised platforms as they are not regulated and you could lose all your funds if you are not careful. For your convenience, we have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade with ease.

What is Flurry Finance?

The Flurry Finance network aims to automate the entire process of liquidity farming on DeFi. It seeks to provide the benefits of DeFi to retail users. The FLURRY token is used as the governance token of the Flurry Finance network. Currently, the existing farming networks are complicated and users need to constantly lock in funds, then unlock them and pay huge transaction fees in the process. The process is technical which is why farming is currently beyond the reach of common investors. The Flurry Finance protocol aims to automate farming for its users enabling everybody to benefit from DeFi.

Should I buy FLURRY today?

The FLURRY token has recently completed its ICO and the price is still low for retail investors. The Flurry Finance network seeks to solve an important problem currently plaguing the DeFi world. The token could potentially rally in the future if whales decide to accumulate huge quantities of FLURRY.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.