After a prolonged surge that brought Gala to #66 by market cap, the gaming token has lost 22.34% in the last 24 hours. It is currently changing hands for $0.38 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.45 billion. If you want to know about the best places to buy GALA today, you’ve come to the right place.

What is GALA?

GALA is the token of Gala Games, a company on a mission to revolutionize the gaming industry by restoring game control to players. Gala Games aims to make “blockchain games you’ll actually want to play.” They want to protect their users from spending a ton of money on in-game assets that they can lose at the blink of an eye.

Should I buy GALA today?

Gala showed great promise last week, rallying like there was no tomorrow. This week, it’s a different story. If you believe in the company’s goals and missions, their token might be a good investment.

GALA price prediction

According to Price Prediction Net, Gala token will drop to $0.20 in 2022. However, it will reach $0.60 in 2025, pass $1 in 2026, and hit $1.31 in 2027.

