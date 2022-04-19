GMT is soaring, up 43%: here’s where to buy GMT

Stepn announced a revised GEMs or Mysterybox system and reached the important milestone of 300,000 DAU (Daily Active Users). Its token GMT rose to the top with the highest traded volume in the last 24 hours.

The ecosystem also launched STEPN x ASICS NFTs, a unique collection of NFT sneakers in partnership with premier sports brand ASICS on the Binance NFT marketplace.

All of these factors contributed to spectacular price growth.

If you want to know more about what GMT is, can it give you good returns, and the top places to buy GMT, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy GMT now

As GMT is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase GMT using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy GMT right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Pancakeswap DEX

Head to Pancakeswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for GMT

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including GMT.

What is GMT?

STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with fun social elements and gamification design. Users equipped with NFT sneakers can walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new sneakers.

Players can choose to lease or sell their NFT Sneakers on the in-app marketplace; users’ GST earnings are stored in the in-app wallet, which has a built-in swap function.

STEPN was created by Find Satoshi Lab, an Australian-based fintech studio. The team won the 2021 Solana Ignition Hackathon Gaming Track and is part of DeFi Alliance Gaming cohort.

Should I buy GMT today?

GMT can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

GMT price prediction

Up to Brain cites a few experts who make moderately bullish predictions. They predict 1 GMT will be worth $3.88 by the end of next year and $4.34 by the end of 2024.

GMT on social media