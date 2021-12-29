The live Harvest Finance price today is $175.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $660.5 million. Harvest Finance is up just under 11% today. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Harvest Finance, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Harvest Finance now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is Harvest Finance?

Harvest is described to automatically farm the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is the governance token for Harvest. It is claimed that FARM holders can vote on proposals for the FARM operational treasury and receive the 5% fee from Harvest operations.

Should I buy Harvest Finance today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Harvest Finance price prediction

Price Prediction is quite bullish on FARM. They predict the price of Harvest Finance will reach at least $303 in 2022, almost double what it is now. The Harvest Finance price can reach a maximum level of $359.50 with the average price of $313.56 throughout 2022. The next year, the price of Harvest Finance will hit $457 at least and $537 at most with the average trading price of $469.06. In 2024, it will keep rising. 1 Harvest Finance will trade for at least $683.

