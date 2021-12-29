ROSE is surging, up 8% today: Top places to buy ROSE now

ROSE is the native token of Oasis Network, the 80th coin by market cap. After a series of losses, it’s starting to gain again. This short guide explains what ROSE is, if it’s a good investment, and where to buy it now.

Top places to buy ROSE now

As ROSE is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase ROSE using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy ROSE right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for ROSE

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including ROSE.

What is ROSE?

ROSE is the native token of Oasis Network, a privacy-focused layer 1 blockchain built for open finance and a responsible data economy using the Cosmos SDK. Oasis prioritizes use cases that promote data privacy and user confidentiality and aims to power private, scalable DeFi and expand it beyond traders to the mass market. Oasis achieves high throughput and boasts a secure architecture by separating the contract settlement and consensus layers. This separation of layers allows the blockchain to support multiple, customizable runtimes (ParaTimes). It is similar in its architecture to the structure of Avalanche or Polkadot, connecting several different blockchains within one ecosystem.

Should I buy ROSE today?

It’s very difficult, if not impossible to make an exact cryptocurrency price prediction. Do extensive research and read analyses by experts before you decide to invest in any digital asset, including ROSE.

ROSE price prediction

Coin Quora’s bullish ROSE price prediction is in the range of $0.44 to $0.75. They believe ROSE prices might reach $2 soon. The bearish market price prediction for ROSE in 2022 is $0.20.

