The crypto market as a whole was steady today. The majority of top 10 cryptos registered gains over the past 24 hours, following several days of being in the red.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was seen flat this morning, trading above $40,000 at time of writing, while Ethereum, Cardano, XRP and Solana were up around 1%, and outside the Top 10, Shiba Inu jumped around 16%.

The canine-themed meme coin has gained more than 35% since being listed on popular global exchange Robinhood. NEAR is down around 5% after a steady rally over the past few days.

Top movers

The majority outside the top 20 was stable too, with fluctuations of +/- 1 to 3% in the value. At the time of writing, ApeCoin was up by around 4%.

Coinbase is making a movie about it and a few days ago, industry leading Bitcoin ATM operator Coin Cloud announced it was adding APE to the Coin Cloud Network fleet-wide. Finally, Compound is up around 7%.

On the other end, Waves has lost another 10%, bringing its weekly losses to over 30%. The token, which got a lot of support at the beginning of the Russian invasion, is rapidly reversing gains.

Trending

The biggest gainer of the day is Luniverse, a platform building spaces to connect projects with investors in the form of AMA spaces. It is adding functionality to have P2E mini games inside the space.

Luniverse features an NFT collection called Lunicorns, which is reflective and provides 7% rewards in BNB. They also provide a 10% buyback and burn to the token, LUNI, which is up 2,225% today.