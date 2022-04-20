The crypto market as a whole was in the green at the time of writing. Major cryptos mostly registered minor gains.

Top cryptos

Solana stood out in the top 20, gaining more than 6%. Bitcoin was trading above $41,300 at time of writing, up more than 1.5% over the past 24 hours. Terra and Polkadot gained around 5% each.

Top movers

Most top 100 coins added 2-4% to their value. ApeCoin is rallying today, up by more than 30%. It broke out of the resistance pattern line as whales bought it up.

Other gainers include SAND and Zilliqa, both up 8%. AAVE is up 10%, and Kusama – 11%.

On the other end, Decred lost 6%, gradually starting to reverse recent gains.

Trending

It’s a feline-themed token this time: Nurse Cat, whose coin NCAT gained 886% in the last 24 hours. A deflationary burn mechanism and static reward protocol are its core features. NCAT is community-based with many important milestones ahead of it.