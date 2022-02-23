Top 10 cryptos rebounded after plummeting on Monday. Intel unveiled a new Bitcoin mining chip which may weaken Chinese dominance over the Bitcoin mining hardware market.

US stocks fell yesterday as Russia invaded Ukraine. The DJ30 was down 1.42%, the NASDAQ100 slid 1.23%, while the SPX500 dropped 1%.

The UK100 (+0.62%) advanced yesterday despite news that the UK government had started imposing sanctions on Russia.

The price of oil continues to show volatility over the risk of war. A potential deal with Iran will increase global oil supplies. Oil surged past $94.50 yesterday before dropping below $91.

Top cryptos

Avalanche jumped more than 10%, Cardano gained 9%, Solana almost 8%, and Ethereum and BNB were up more than 5%. Bitcoin was trading just above $38,000 at time of writing, up more than 3% over the past 24 hours.

Terra is up almost 15% today, Polygon around 9%. Crypto.com’s CRO is advancing toward gains of 11% in the last 24 hours.

Top movers

All top 100 coins are in the green today. Standout gainers include Anchor with 18%, Arweave with 11%, Kadena and Quant with 13%, and Stacks, Maker, Fantom, and Decentraland with 10% each.

Hedera’s token HBAR currently ranks #33 on CoinMarketCap and is inching its way toward the top 20 biggest coins by market cap thanks to a stellar recent performance. It added 15% to its value today.

Trending

Doge Rise Up is barking the loudest now. The Binance Smart Chain token, which features automatic liquidity pool growth and holder rewards through taxes on transactions, is up 314% in the last 24 h.

BCOIN is the in-game token of Bombcrypto, a classic play-to-earn game. After a series of exciting updates and upgrades, it has gained 180%.