Despite starting with noticeable declines yesterday, cryptos showed an impressive recovery over the past 24 hours.

London-listed firms with strong links to Russia dragged the UK100 (-2.26%) deep into the red yesterday. Investors sold out of Anglo-Russian miners Polymetal International (-36.07%) and Evraz (-30.28%) in droves, making them by far the index’s worst performers.

US markets were able to post new gains. The SPX500 (+1.28%), NASDAQ100 (+3.13%) and DJ30 (+0.03%) all climbed higher.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was up more than 10% at time of writing, joined by 6 other top 10 cryptos recording gains of 8% or more. The recent uptick could be attributed to sanctions on Russia announced by US President Biden, which include limiting the use of several major fiat currencies.

Terra is the biggest winner among top cryptos, up 23% today. It is surging on news trading with the LUNA pair has opened on Bittrex, among others.

Top movers

All top 100 coins are in the green. Anchor Protocol is a standout with 23%. Fantom gained 15% and Maker is up 19%, reversing yesterday’s prominent losses. Gala also gained 15%. Amp and Arweave are up 18%. Theta Fuel gained 14%.

Neo and Zcash are both up around 13%. Zcash is on its way to breaking $100. Convex Finance, yesterday’s biggest loser, recovered 17% of its losses today.

Trending

The meme token MetaDogecolony added 360% to its value. In its simplest terms, its token DOGECO is a play-to-win token. At the moment, you can play the game consisting of 1-30 levels, which the team has released as a demo on its site.

Lucky Block is pushing for a global, blockchain-based lottery system. Its token LBLOCK has added more than a third to its value in the last 24 h.

Fantom is pushing the price of BOO up. BOO is the native token of SpookySwap, an automated market-making decentralized exchange (DEX) for the Fantom Opera network.

It is surging today with gains of 31% in the last 24 hours. Users can now provide liquidity for the Fantom-Revault trading pair on the DEX.