Two more weeks to register for TRON Grand Hackathon 2022

TRON DAO and BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) launched the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 and debuted the TRONDAO Forum on February 10 and registration began on Valentine’s Day, February 14. It ends on March 7.

Allowing developers to explore TRON

The event’s goal is to allow developers to explore and impact the TRON blockchain and DeFi, blockchain gaming, Web3, Digital Art/Collectibles, and more.

TRONDAO, TRON’s new crypto discussion site, encourages members of the decentralized community to leverage the power and expansion of TRON DAO, creating the basis for a cross-chain future for the whole blockchain economy.

H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON commented:

The future is not far from where decentralized storage, decentralized applications, digital assets, and cryptocurrency wallets are widespread. With the increasing use of decentralized, peer-to-peer, and secure networks, blockchain is becoming the backbone of Web 3.0 – the decentralized web.

The TRONDAO Forum and TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 are about exchange, creating chances, and giving the TRON DAO community a voice.

Complete decentralization

In December, TRON became a community-governed DAO, thereby transitioning to a fully decentralized project. The Grand Hackathon aims to help the crypto community around the globe go mainstream.

TRON DAO and BTTC aim to inspire developers to take advantage of the TRONDAO Forum, design and create DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and Web3 applications and much more.

About TRON

TRON is a blockchain-based operating system that aims to ensure this technology is suitable for daily use. Whereas Bitcoin can handle up to six transactions per second, and Ethereum up to 25, TRON claims that its network has capacity for 2,000 TPS.

It is a decentralized platform focused on content sharing and entertainment. One of its biggest acquisitions was the file sharing service BitTorrent back in 2018.

At the time of writing, the price of TRON was $0.06 and its 24-hour trading volume was just over a billion. TRON is up almost 8% in the last 24 hours.