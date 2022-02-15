Dopex is a decentralized options protocol that targets liquidity maximization while minimizing losses for option writers and maximizing gains for buyers. It has added 25% to its value today.

Look no farther than this guide for all the details: what Dopex is, should you buy it now, and the top places to buy Dopex.

Top places to buy Dopex now

As DPX is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase DPX using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy DPX right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

You'll need to create your wallet on a regulated exchange or broker. eToro is one option with multiple payment methods available.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for DPX

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including DPX.

What is Dopex?

This easy-to-use platform makes it possible for anyone to participate in an option pool. Users can deposit base/quote for their respective pools, earn passive income by writing, and purchase discounted options through liquidity pools.

Option writers benefit from a rebate system for losses based on the exercised options for every monthly or weekly series. Rebates are calculated based on percentage losses incurred by options writers during a weekly series and then paid in the protocol’s rebate token rDPX.

Option pool participants receive a percentage of rPDX relative to their value of losses. Using this rebate system, options writers benefit from a higher return than they would have from hedging strategies.

Should I buy Dopex today?

Dopex shows promise, but it’s a relatively new asset. Exercise caution and study the market before making a commitment.

Dopex price prediction

According to Tech News Leader, Dopex will go from its current price of $1,941 to $3,288 in 1 year. It will trade for $10,182 in 5 and for $69,214 in 10 years.

Dopex on social media