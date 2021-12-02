Is EOS a Good Long-term Hold?

EOS bounces of October support low.

EOS goes on a four days bull run but sells again.

EOS to hit $5.80 – Coin Price Forecast.

The EOS digital currency was launched in 2018 under the Block.one platform. The Block.one platform was created by Daniel Larimer and Brendan Blumer in 2016. Brendan Blumer serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while Daniel Larimer serves as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

EOS price ranges between $3.90 and $4.14 currently. It has a daily trading volume of over $850 million. EOS has a maximum supply of about 1 billion, with only about 972 million in circulation. It has a market cap of about $4 billion.

EOS/ TetherUS daily candlestick chart (Source: TradingView) EOS bounces of its October support low and goes on a 4 days bull run before selling again.

EOS is ranked in 47th place on CoinMarketCap. About 4 years ago, on October 23, 2017, EOS hit an all-time low of $0.4802. And, an all-time high was recorded at $22.89 on April 29, 2018.

Due to the flaws of the proof-of-stake system used in Bitcoin, Daniel Larimer conceived the idea to use delegated proof-of-stake, and it has proved fruitful. 10% of the total supply of Eos was allocated to the founders, while the other 90% was allocated to the investors.

The founders are expected to receive this total sum cumulatively over a space of 10 years.

Summary

According to Coin Price Forecast EOS is expected to reach $5.80 by the end of 2022 and climb to at least $12.84 by 2025.