As cryptocurrencies continue to whipsaw, Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) has been in the trenches. With a drop of more than 6% in a week, the cryptocurrency now trades at $0.0000092. A dip-buyer could be interested in the price level. That considers that SHIB has been holding it since touching a low of $0.000008 for a week.

The main concern for SHIB and other cryptocurrencies has been a confidence crisis brought about by the collapse of FTX. The sentiment is so far bearish as most tokens are currently trading lower. Other than that, SHIB has been building on the meme token strengths and looked to have overcome resistance at $0.000012.

Aside from the negative sentiment, Shiba Inu continues to suffer from the lack of significant developments. Notable among these is the SHIB metaverse, which has stalled for a while. On November 16, however, the Shiba Inu team issued some positive updates. The team gave a first concept art reveal of what to expect once the metaverse becomes a reality. Although the update reawakens expectations of the key project, SHIB investors are yet to show optimism. The price of the meme token has remained muted.

SHIB price outlook amid a bear market

SHIB/USD Chart by TradingView

Technically, SHIB is under pressure despite buyers having defended $0.000008. The level does not coincide with a support zone, and the cryptocurrency will likely fall further.

The RSI reveals that SHIB is not yet oversold, although there are more sellers. The indicator shows a downside on SHIB. The meme token also trades below the moving averages.

SHIB prediction

Shiba Inu’s price could fall to the yearly lows of around $0.000007 if the current weak sentiment continues. The level coincides with support, meaning we will likely see a lower price. The cryptocurrency doesn’t present an attractive buy.

Where to buy SHIB

