Japanese software firm, Line Corporation, to launch NFT marketplace next month

Japanese software firm, Line Corporation, has announced that it will be launching its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace next month, 13th April.

Last year in March, Line Corporation had completed a merger with Z Holdings, Yahoo Japan, and Softbank Group with an intention of incorporating the digital world in all aspects. Following the merger, the companies started leaning towards the NFT industry with Z Holding revealing last week that it will launch a global NFT marketplace to operate in 180 countries.

Line Corporation also followed suit 13 days later by announcing that it will be launching its NFT marketplace called LINE NFT. Yesterday, LINE NFT marketplace said that it will be showcasing more than 100 different NFTs types after the launch, next month.

In addition, LINE app users will access the marketplace via the app after the launch. The launch will be featuring big Japanese entertainment conglomerates like Yoshimoto Kogyo, Japanese singer Nissy (Takahiro Nishijima), and Square Enix. Besides, Yoshimoto Kogyo Holdings Limited Edition NFT video ‘’ Yoshimoto NFT Theater’’ will also be featured during the launch.

Although LINE NFT will only operate in Japan, Z Holdings NFT marketplace (DOSI) will be launching worldwide on 19th April.

Japanese companies embracing the NFT industry

The recent announcement by LINE comes two years after the company launched a LINE Blockchain Lab.

Japanese companies have been joining the NFT industry with the likes of Konami Holdings Corporation and Japanese entertainment company, Square Enix.

Japanese online retail, Rakuten, also said that it is planning to launch an NFT Marketplace, with plans to introduce peer-to-peer NFT services by 2023.

LINE BITMAX Wallet to be used to store NFTs

NFT sales have been gain traction day by day as more companies continue to join the NFT industry as well as others launch their Marketplaces.

LINE app users will leverage the NFT marketplace and store their NFTs in the company’s LINE BITMAX wallet.