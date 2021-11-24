The live Loopring price today is $3.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion. Loopring is up 4.88% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy LRC, this guide is for you.

What is LRC?

LRC is the Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token of Loopring, an open protocol designed for the building of decentralized crypto exchanges. Its purported goal is to combine centralized order matching with decentralized on-blockchain order settlement into a hybridized product that will take the best aspects of both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Should I buy LRC today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

LRC price prediction

Wallet Investor’s one-year forecast is bearish. They predict it will have dropped to $2.9 by the end of 2022. However, their 5-year forecast is bearish. According to them, the LRC token will reach $4.9 in 5 years’ time, making a current investment feasible.

