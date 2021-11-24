Top places to buy Illuvium, the coin that surged 43% today

The live Illuvium price today is $1,519 with a 24-hour trading volume of just under $340 million. The coin gained 43.19% in the last 24 hours. Here are the best places to buy ILV today.

Top places to buy ILV now

Binance

What is ILV?

Illuvium is an open-world fantasy battle game built on the Ethereum blockchain. Often touted as the first AAA game on Ethereum, Illuvium looks to provide a source of entertainment to both casual gamers and hardcore DeFi fans through a range of collecting and trading features.

Should I buy ILV today?

ILV is relatively expensive on one hand, but very promising as a metaverse element on the other. Never invest more than you can afford to lose.

ILV price prediction

Price Prediction is bullish on the price of Illuvium. They predict we’ll be trading it for at least $1,920 in 2022. It might even go up to $2,314. In 2023, the price of Illuvium is predicted to reach at least $2,837 and $3,336 at most. In 2024, the price of one Illuvium will be $4,259 as the bare minimum and it can go up to $4,837.

ILV on social media