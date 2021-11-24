Ever since announcing an upcoming migration to proof of stake, Zcash has been seeing marvelous gains. The live Zcash price today is $254.68 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.38 billion. Zcash is up 27% in the last 24 hours. Do you want to know where to buy ZEC? Read on to find out.

Top places to buy ZEC now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy ZEC with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy ZEC with Binance today

What is ZEC?

Zcash is a decentralized cryptocurrency focused on privacy and anonymity. It uses the zk-SNARK zero-knowledge proof technology that allows nodes on the network to verify transactions without revealing any sensitive information about those transactions.

Should I buy ZEC today?

Originally a Bitcoin fork, Zcash’s move from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake is aimed at reducing downward pressure on ZEC’s market price. Presumably, this will result in an increase of its value.

ZEC price prediction

According to Crypto News Z’s one-year Zcash forecast, the token might reach $280 by the end of this year. They predict it will trade around $340 on average by the end of 2022. Next year, it could reach $360. They forecast a bottom price of around $300, which is still an increase from now. They believe Zcash might continue to grow in 2023. By the end of the year, it could hit $400.

ZEC on social media