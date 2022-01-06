The live Lucid Lands price today is $0.057 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.3 million. Lucid Lands is down 19.60% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Lucid Lands, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Lucid Lands now

As LLG is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase LLG using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy LLG right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for LLG

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including LLG.

What is Lucid Lands?

Lucid Lands is the first decentralized NFT play-to-earn game on BSC network that integrates both 3D-animated gaming NFT and 2D unique computer-generated collective NFT marketplace. Each unique NFT Heroes will hold its intrinsic value complimenting the rarity, which can be traded in the marketplace. These Collectibles are utilized in the game which will aggregate the floor price according to its attributes and activity.

Should I buy Lucid Lands today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Lucid Lands price prediction

It may be faring poorly at the moment, but Price Prediction has a bullish outlook. In 2022 the price of Lucid Lands is predicted to reach at a minimum level of $0.066. The LLG price can reach a maximum level of $0.079 with the average trading price of $0.068. They predict it will reach a minimum of $0.100 in 2023. The Lucid Lands price can reach a maximum level of $0.11 with the average price of $0.10 throughout 2023.

In 2024 the price of Lucid Lands is predicted to reach at a minimum level of $0.14.

