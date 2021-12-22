The crypto market as a whole was in the green today. Credit unions are seeking approval from federal regulators to hold crypto assets directly after being told that they can offer crypto services to their customers through partnerships with third parties.

US stocks rallied yesterday, breaking a three-day losing streak caused by growing concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The SPX500, which gained 1.78%, was led by Citrix Systems adding 13.63% following reports that Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity were considering a joint bid for the software firm. Micron Technology , up 10.54%, was the index’s second-best performer after the semiconductor firm beat first-quarter estimates.

Top cryptos

XRP stood out among the top10 cryptos, gaining 7% over the past 24 hours. Other major cryptos registered gains with Cardano and Solana both adding more than 2.5%, and Bitcoin up more than 1%, trading above $49,000 at time of writing.

Terra’s LUNA, the ninth biggest crypto by market cap, continues its winning streak. Today, it gained 17%. Polygon follows in its footsteps with gains of 12%, making it the second biggest winner in the top 20.

Top movers

NEAR Protocol’s token NEAR is skyrocketing. Today, it’s up just under 24%, surging on news of a partnership with DePocketFinance. NEAR has given DePocket a grant for combining as many as dApps on the NEAR platform as possible.

Cosmos has gained around 12% in the last 24 h. Other winners in the top 100 include IOTA with 17%, CurveDaoToken with 15%, Helium with 13%, and AAVE and Enjin Coin with 11% each.

Trending

The creators of CryptoMafia offer investors an innovative, user-friendly, one-stop-shop to find everything they need to not only locate a new token about to launch, but to research and make an informed decision about whether to invest in it. The token runs on Binance Smart Chain and is fully compliant with the ERC20 standard. It’s up 200% today.

One of the many dog-themed meme coins, 2030 FLOKI is also trending today. 2030 FLOKI has the meme hype combined with real utilities that provides passive income for holders in the form of $DOGE rewards. It has added 115% to its value in the last 24 h.