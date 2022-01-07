The crypto market was seen lower over the past 24 hours, as the majority of top 10 cryptos were in the red at time of writing. Today, Wall Street might be impacted by the Non-Farm Payroll report and other job data, to be released at 13:30 GMT.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin fell around 3%, trading below $42,000 this morning, while Ethereum registered losses of more than 7%. The only gainers in the top 20 were Cardano, XRP, Polygon, and Chainlink.

Cardano and XRP were up by around 1%, and Polygon and Chainlink – by around 2%. A bug on CoinMarketCap resulted as Hex ranking eighth by market cap. In reality, it’s #201.

Top movers

The price of Counos X (CCXX) has increased by 64% in the last 7 days. Today, it added another 81% to its value. It now ranks 89th by market cap.

The live Cosmos price today is $44 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.7 billion. Cosmos is up 22% today.

The live Harmony price is $0.32. The token ONE gained 16% today.

MANA is a leading top 100 coin by market cap that has started recovering from yesterday’s losses. The live Decentraland price today is $3.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.4 billion. Decentraland is up 13% in the last 24 hours.

Quant, which aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale without reducing the efficiency and interoperability of the network, is also recovering very well from recent losses, which affected the whole crypto market. It added 14% to its value in the last 24 hours.

Trending

MetaCraft is a running group chain play imitating Rarity. It was the biggest trender at the time of writing. The live Metacraft price today is $0.28 with a 24-hour trading volume of $467,563. MetaCraft is up 354% in the last 24 hours.