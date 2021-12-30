Meet QRDO, the perpetual gainer: best places to buy the QRDO token today

The live Qredo price today is $6.52 with a 24-hour trading volume of almost $37 million. Qredo is up 1.87% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy QRDO, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy QRDO now

As QRDO is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase QRDO using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy QRDO right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for QRDO

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including QRDO.

What is QRDO?

Qredo is rearchitecting digital asset ownership and blockchain connectivity. A radical new approach to bring liquidity and capital efficiency to the blockchain economy, Qredo has pioneered the first decentralized trustless multi-party computation (MPC) custodial network. This advancement enables Qredo to offer decentralized custody, native cross-chain swaps, and cross-platform liquidity access.

Qredo works at the cutting-edge of cybersecurity and blockchain. By utilizing the latest innovations in cryptography and distributed ledger technology, Qredo delivers a powerful global network for securing and trading digital assets.

The CEO of Qredo is Anthony Foy, a digital veteran and serial entrepreneur. He has 20+ years of experience in VC-backed growth companies with 4 successful exits. Anthony teamed up with Brian Spector, the CPTO, who is a cybersecurity expert and serial entrepreneur with a background in advanced cryptography.

Should I buy QRDO today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

QRDO price prediction

Wallet Investor forecasts a long-term increase. They predict the price of this token will be as much as $90.50 in 2026. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of 1,316%. If you invest $100 in QRDO now, it will be worth $1,416 in 2026 if Wallet Investor is right.

