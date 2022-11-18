MEXC celebrates 10m user milestone with brand color change

MEXC, a leading crypto exchange offering spot, futures, and ETF trading, among other services, recorded its ten millionth user in September 2022. Effective November 18, the platform is making a major brand color change to increase recognition of what it symbolizes, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Transition to “Ocean Blue”

Following a user survey during a partial rollout in South Korea, the color will change from a forest green pallet to an ocean blue one. But why this concrete change? According to Andrew Weiner, VP of MEXC, Korean users showed strong support for the rebrand. He explained:

Users are MEXC’s top priority. Global users’ response to ocean blue was overwhelmingly positive, and the change is now permanent. After an evaluation, we surveyed our users in Korea to test the requested color upgrade. The change was very well-received. MEXC is thankful for the customer insight that has a direct bearing on our image and views.

The reasoning behind the rebrand

Forests account for less than 8% of the Earth’s surface, while blue oceans cover more than 71%. Moreover, forests are limited to land and fragile, but oceans are unrestricted and immense.

Ocean blue covers all rivers that flow into the sea. This color also reflects MEXC’s brand identity more accurately.

Other significant upgrades

MEXC made additional important upgrades to its futures product features and trading system, ranging from small details to huge enhancements to client journeys, including things like adjusting leverage and “Lightning Close.” All these upgrades came from loyal user feedback and MEXC’s skilled team.

The concept of ‘Users Come First’ has been at the core of the basic values of the crypto industry: community spirit and decentralization. MEXC has also embraced this mantra. Mr. Weiner added:

The reason we were able to reach the highest liquidity in ETF, spot, and futures in the second half of 2022 with constant efforts is that we put our users in the forefront and presented them with our professional products and services.