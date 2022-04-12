Privacy token Monero enjoyed a surge of popularity when Russia invaded Ukraine and has been gaining steadily ever since. One of the reasons is its perceived safety from hacker attacks.

On a day of crypto market gloom, Monero is one of the only gainers. It has added 11% to its value in the last 24 hours.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Monero, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Monero now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy XMR with Binance today

Buxano

Trade crypto options on BUXANO, the world’s first platform offering peer-to-peer options trading for cryptocurrency pairs.We offer direct crypto options trading between peers, settled in Bitcoin, thus eliminating the possibility of foul play that can happen on traditional binary options sites where trading is done against the broker.

Buy XMR with Buxano today

What is Monero?

Monero aims to achieve the highest possible level of decentralization, where users don’t need to trust anyone else on the network.

Its token XMR is completely fungible, meaning that the details about crypto transfers, senders, and recipients are concealed by default. According to supporters of Monero, it has an advantage over other privacy coins like Zcash, which are “selectively transparent.”

Monero uses ring signatures to conceal this data. Previous transaction outputs on the blockchain are chosen and serve as decoys, meaning that outside observers can’t tell who signed it.

To guarantee that transactions cannot be linked to one another, Monero creates one-time stealth addresses for each transaction.

Should I buy Monero today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Monero price prediction

Monero is currently trading for just under $245. According to Price Prediction, it will reach $1,317 in 2026, making it a good investment.

According to Smartereum, the price of Monero will triple by 2026. Long Forecast is far less bullish, forecasting that Monero will trade for around $288 in two years.

Monero on social media