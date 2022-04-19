HomeLatest NewsNear Protocol price prediction as Ref Finance TVL surges

Near Protocol price prediction as Ref Finance TVL surges

Analysis

The Near Protocol price is in an upward trend as the ecosystem growth continued. The token is trading at $17.12, which was about 130% above the lowest level in February. Its market cap has surged to more than $11.35, making it the 17th biggest cryptocurrency in the world.

Near ecosystem growth

Near Protocol is one of the biggest blockchains that seeks to become a leading player in the industry. The network is currently transitioning to become a fully sharded platform. Sharding is a complex process that breaks blocks into smaller pieces known as shards. As a result, the process helps to increase the overall throughput. 

April has been a successful project for the Near Protocol. For one, the developers raised over $350 million from investors. These funds will be used to grow the ecosystem by providing grants to developers and to hire more developers. The new fundraising happened a few months after the developers raised another $150 million.

The Near Protocol price has also risen because of the ongoing ecosystem growth. According to DeFi Llama, the network’s total value locked (TVL) has risen to over $1.4 billion. The TVL of Near itself has risen to $476 million while that of Aurora has jumped to more than $960 million.

On Tuesday, NEAR rose sharply after the TVL in Ref Finance jumped to over $200 million. It has risen by 14% in the past 24 hours and 52% in the past seven days. This makes it the biggest application built in Near Protocol. Other applications in the network have also seen a strong jump of TVL. For example, Burrow rose to over $143 million while Meta Pool rose to more than $143 million.

Near Protocol price prediction

The daily chart shows that the NEAR price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few months. Along the way, the coin has formed what looks like a cup and handle pattern. This pattern usually sends a signal that the bullish trend will continue. 

It has also moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The coin has also risen above the ascending trendline shown in brown. Therefore, the Near Protocol price will keep rising as bulls target the all-time high of $20.50.

Featured Broker

Accepts customers from the USA
Offers 15 crypto coins to buy&sell including BTC, LTC, ETC, NEO and more
Trade on the world's leading social trading and investing platform
Open My Account
We use cookies to personalise content & ads, provide social media features and offer you a better experience. By continuing to browse the site or clicking "OK, Thanks" you are consenting to the use of cookies on this website.