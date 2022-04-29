Binance will list NEXO today at 10:00 UTC, which is when trading will open for NEXO/BTC, NEXO/BUSD, and NEXO/USDT pairs.

The live Nexo price today is $2.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.3 million. If you want to know what Nexo is, can it give you good returns, and the top places to buy Nexo, you’ve come to the right place.

What is Nexo?

Nexo is a blockchain-based lending platform that offers users instant cryptocurrency-backed loans. Users deposit an accepted token as collateral to receive a loan in the form of a fiat currency or stablecoin.

When Nexo’s native token is locked in the platform, it grants users benefits such as discounts on interest accumulated on loans and the opportunity to receive interest payments on funds deposited. Token holders also receive dividends from Nexo’s profits.

Nexo is the first-ever provider of instant cryptocurrency-backed loans according to its whitepaper and it intends to solve inefficiencies in the lending market. Its automated lending process uses smart contracts and an oracle on the Ethereum blockchain to manage loans.

Should I buy Nexo today?

Nexo can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Nexo price prediction

Wallet Investor expects a long-term increase, predicting Nexo will be worth $7.4 in April 2027. With a 5-year investment, the revenue is expected to be around +203%. A $100 investment may be up to $303 in 2027.

