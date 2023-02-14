NFT marketplace Magic Eden and MoonPay partner on credit card payments

Magic Eden has announced a strategic partnership with MoonPay.

The two entities will work together to offer new payment options for purchasing digital collectibles.

MoonPay raised $555 million in November 2021.

MoonPay partners with Magic Eden

Web3 payment platform MoonPay has partnered with Magic Eden, one of the leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces in the world. The partnership will see MoonPay offer new payment options for purchasing digital collectibles on Magic Eden.

Thanks to this latest cryptocurrency news , Magic Eden users can now buy NFTs across various blockchains using a credit or debit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay. The partnership is designed to make it easier to onboard new users into the web3 ecosystem.

While commenting on this latest development, Magic Eden chief operating officer Zhuoxun Yin said;

“Our goal is to make NFTs accessible to everyone, enabling individuals to own and control their digital assets.”

MoonPay continues to onboard new web3 companies

The partnership with Magic Eden comes after MoonPay partnered with the NFT marketplace LooksRare. The partnership will see MooPay allow LooksRare users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using various payment options. Users of the platform can also purchase NFTs via credit card.

In October 2022, Uplift DAO, the cross-chain crypto launchpad offering crowdfunded support for disruptive web3 projects, partnered with MoonPay . This collaboration is designed to make it easier for users to invest in new and exciting web3 initiatives using traditional payment methods.

MoonPay has been onboarding web3 projects to its platform over the past two years. In November 2021, the company raised $555 million. The investment allowed it to continue building strategic partnerships within the web3 ecosystem.

In December, the web3 payment processing platform secured registration with the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). by acquiring a licence with the FCA, MoonPay has ensured that it complies with local money laundering regulations in the United Kingdom.