NODOGE has taken “Doge mania” to a new level of self-referentiality, bemoaning the omnipresence of DOGE while indirectly perpetuating its grip on the crypto public’s consciousness.

Tired of seeing Dogecoin everywhere? Had enough of BabyDoge, Shiba Doge, whatever-Doge? So have the creators of NODOGE, although they are probably actually extending the reign of Dogecoin unintentionally by parodying its name. The new token claims to lay bare the hollow foundations of the Dogecoin illusion, employing Morpheus’ red/blue pill metaphor to win over new investors.

In this article, we’ll look at the fundamentals and price performance of NODOGE, as well as investigating how and where to purchase the token.

How & where to buy No Doge in the UK and elsewhere

No Doge (NODOGE) tokens are widely available on several of the most popular cryptocurrency exchange and broker platforms. Once you have selected a platform from our list of recommendations, simply sign up for a free account and make a deposit. When the funds are reflected in your account balance, you’re ready to start trading the top cryptocurrencies.

All of the exchanges and brokers we recommend are compliant and reliable and usually offer low fees, too. We recommend using platforms that are regulated in order to avoid compliance issues.

What is No Doge?

NODOGE is a new meme coin native to the Binance Smart Chain. It follows in the footsteps of coins like Shiba Inu, Sanshu Inu, and BabyDoge, which sought to build on the infectious popularity of Elon Musk’s favourite crypto, Dogecoin. NODOGE playfully laments the proliferation of these coins, asking whether there is actually any substance behind the Dogecoin frenzy.

The coin’s logo depicts a Doge character in a Morpheus costume. The canine version of the Matrix character is depicted in some NODOGE promotional artwork, sometimes holding red and blue pills, indicating to the investor a choice between buying DOGE on one hand, and NODOGE on the other.

While the actual utility of NODOGE is unclear (and possibly nonexistent), its meme-friendliness is abundantly clear, and it has obvious potential for a viral price explosion.

Should I buy NODOGE today?

NODOGE has been around for just a few days and has already rallied significantly. Currently priced at $0.01772, NODOGE has increased in price by over 100% in 24 hours, marking a doubling in value. This early momentum could be a sign of things to come, with the market still warming to meme coins. The recent success of coins like BabyDoge and Shiba Inu could be omens with which to predict a rosy future for NODOGE.