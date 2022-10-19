Perfect Your Trading platform review: is it that important to traders?

Perfect Your Trading platform offers educational material to traders to help them become excellent traders within the shortest time possible.

The platform allows traders to choose and pay for trading courses of their choice from a wide selection of tutors and coaches. It provides traders with the opportunity of learning skills to enable them to earn more from the financial markets including crypto markets.

How it works

It is not hard noticing how user-friendly the Perfect Your Trading platform is. It has a very simplistic layout that allows you to navigate and find tailor-made educational courses. However, you will need to first register for an account before proceeding to purchase any of the educational material on the platform.

The platform provides a selection of video courses and coaching sessions produced by experienced traders for upcoming traders. The fact that the courses are developed by active traders who have been in the market long enough to understand the markets well, the courses are helpful and up-to-date.

In addition to the courses, Perfect Your Trading also offers a collection of articles including weekly technical analysis, forecasts and market insights to keep traders help traders in analyzing the markets.

Key features

Video courses

These comprise different paid-for videos by different experienced traders about different aspects of trading. Importantly, you can select videos deepening your trading experience; beginner, intermediate, or advanced.

Coaching sessions

These comprise one-on-one sessions with coaches tackling different trading lessons. The sessions are pre-designed and all you need to review if the session will tackle what you want before going ahead to pay for it.

Currency Strength Meter

The Currency Strength Meter is a great tool for identifying which currency is stronger than the other and it comes in handy in analyzing the trends of the various currency pairs.

Perfect Your Trading’s currency strength meter uses live exchange rates to calculate the cumulative rates and applies weighted averages to assess the strength of a currency against other currencies which is different from most currency strength meters that just use the currency fluctuations. The Perfect Your Trading Currency Strength Meter is therefore more advanced and allows for a more informed fundamental analysis of the markets.

Gross Profit Calculator

This is another great tool that the Perfect Your Trading platform offers since it allows traders to track their gross losses; something that can help them in determining whether their trading strategies are profitable or not.

Investor Type Quiz

At times it is difficult to know which trading strategy best suits you since you simply do not know what type of a trader you are. Perfect Your Trading platform offers traders an opportunity of finding out what type of investor they are by only answering six questions.

Pros and Cons of Perfect Your Trading

Pros

The educational material offered by the Perfect Your Trading platform is tailor-made making them beneficial to active traders. They are not just a couple of copied texts but rather a collection of what best works from the experiences of experienced traders who have been vetted as tutors or coaches on the platform.

The tutors and coaches on the platform are reputable and highly experienced; meaning traders are bound to benefit from their tutorship. According to Perfect Your Trading, every instructor must demonstrate proven success before becoming a coach.

Besides educational material, Perfect Your Trading users also benefit from helpful guides and market insights including trading signals, technical analysis and fundamental analysis.

Traders have the liberty of choosing their own time to learn.

Cons

The only disadvantage of using this platform is that they currently do not offer free courses or training sessions. The only material that is freely accessible is the guides and the market insights.

Why should you use Perfect Your Trading?

Despite the fact that you will need to invest a small amount of money to learn, the Perfect Your Trading platform offers more practical educational material compared to most other educational trading sites or platforms. Perfect Your Trading allows you to learn from approved instructors whose track record is known and verified.

With coaching sessions, video courses, trade signals, and market insights Perfect Your Trading give you the skills you need to get started with trading and a decent income from trading.

Final Verdict

Perfect Your Trading courses and coaching sessions are perfect for everyone, from beginners, and intermediaries, to experienced traders. Everyone can benefit from the platform by either learning how to get started in trading or upgrading their skills in case they already know how to trade.

If you want to learn how to trade cryptocurrencies or Forex but wondering how to get started or want to learn new tricks to improve your trading income, then Perfect Your Income could be what you need. All you need is some cash to pay for the course you want, just like it is with any learning institution.