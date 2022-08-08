Serenity Shield has launched the first cryptographic sensitive data storage and succession solution on the blockchain.

Serenity Shield has announced that is launching the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) of its StrongBox. Serenity Shield is a decentralised application platform that offers an innovative, revolutionary approach to crypto inheritance and secure storage solutions for sensitive data.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the team said the MVP is already availableand the final solution will be implemented further, offering full usage of the StrongBox.

The StrongBox dApp technology offers a wide range of benefits to users, including allowing them to store, preserve, and restore their data in case of loss of access to their sensitive information.

With this technology, users can store anything from wallet access and digital assets to highly confidential information and other related documents.

Another use of StrongBox is that it allows users to transfer the ownership through secure inheritance of this information to specifically elected successors, such as heirs, in the case of an accident or death of the user.

StrongBox ensures that all user data remains encrypted and protected from unauthorised access.

Serenity Shield has partnered with Secret Network, a private smart contract blockchain system, to store confidential information. The company said it chose Secret Network because it the security and privacy-by-design features required for its StrongBox solution.

Rodolphe Seynat, Co-Founder of Serenity Shield commented that;

“The growth and worldwide adoption of digital assets and tokenization are imminent. We’re glad to be finally launching what we’ve worked so hard on. Our objective was simple: ensure all new and existing digital asset owners have access to an affordable, easy-to-use, and pioneering utility tool. Our architecture is unique and leverages the best tech out there today.”

The Serenity Shield MVP is a cross-chain solution whose primary base is Solana. The multichain offering of the solution is designed to protect access to digital assets and sensitive digitised information across all wallets, blockchains, and centralised exchanges.

Serenity Shield concluded that the StrongBox solution is directly usable by end-users, but can also become a partner of choice for corporate and financial institutions.

Serenity Shield has been around since 2021 and focuses on addressing the need in the global cryptocurrency market for secure access to and transfer of ownership of digital wallets.