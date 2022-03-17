These 3 coins could offer the best ROI this year – Check them out now

Every crypto investor is always looking for the next big project. We have seen coins go from zero to 100x. Others like SHIB have had even bigger successes in the last year. Ultimately, as an investor, you want coins that will give you a profit over time or ROI. Here is how you pick such coins:

Always focus on the long-term picture as opposed to the short-term volatility.

Buy into projects that are backed by notable names and investors.

Try and also buy as early as possible to ride the wave.

If you are searching for coins that could deliver good ROIs this year, we have three options that you can check out now.

Celo (CELO)

Celo (CELO) has been one of the more resilient coins in the market. It has gone through difficult periods of course as with many other cryptos. But there is no doubt the good days are ahead.

Data Source: Tradingview

What makes this coin so special is the fact that it is way undervalued. The underlying fundamentals are also impeccable. For the long-term investor, CELO has so much value to unlock. At press time, the token was trading at $3.3, gaining over 22% for the day. The coin also has a market cap of $1.2 billion.

NEM (XEM)

NEM (XEM) simply stands for the new economy movement. The project is hoping to provide innovative blockchain solutions to help owners leverage the power of decentralized technology. The project has a market cap of around $884 million, and there is a lot it can still offer.

SXP (SXP)