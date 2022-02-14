These are the cheapest cryptocurrencies for small account holders

Small account holders often find a lot of capital limitations to enter large positions and profit from them. But the crypto market offers a series of cheap assets that you can buy for pennies on the dollar. But before we get to list them, here are some facts:

By cheap, we do not mean coins selling for the lowest price. We mean coins that are underrated in terms of pricing.

Buying cheap coins has advantages since the actual value of a coin will eventually be manifested in the long run.

The crypto market right now is full of cheap coins, including those that dipped massively during the January crash.

So, what are some of these cheap coins, and what merits do they have as investments? Here is a breakdown:

Oasis Network (ROSE)

The Oasis Network (ROSE) is a fast layer 1 blockchain that puts privacy at the core of its operation. The chain also fosters what it calls open finance in the data economy and is built on the Cosmos SDK.

Oasis is seen as one of the most notable projects in DeFi and is quite undervalued. At press time, the coin had a market cap of slightly above $1 billion. One single ROSE was also trading at $0.2958.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is one of the largest and most popular peer-to-peer file-sharing protocols. It's actually a platform that has been here for quite some time but its crypto assets are fairly recent. BitTorrent is right now outside the top 200 crypto assets by market cap but it’s very cheap.

White Coin (XWC)