These cryptocurrencies will surprise most investors by the end of 2022

The element of surprise in the crypto market is not new. The fact that these markets are highly volatile means that we are always getting new developments every day. Its also quite difficult to predict the crypto market. However, there are some coins we think will be a huge surprise based on how they perform. Here is why:

These coins already have a history of unusual price actions and have often moved against trends before.

We also think that the tokens are relatively underrated or misunderstood by the market.

Most of these end-of-year surprises will be either pleasant or unpleasant, but not many people will see them coming.

If this sounds interesting to you, here are the top coins that will surprise us by the end of 2022 and why.

The Sandbox (SAND)

As one of the leading metaverse-related tokens right now, there has been a lot of talks that Sandbox (SAND) will surge to incredible heights in 2022. We in fact saw some institutional capital going towards it.

Data Source: Tradingview

But SAND is facing massive downside risks, especially with increased competition in the metaverse space. It may not deliver the skyrocketing returns most people are pegging it to.

Dogelon Mars (ELON)

The general appetite towards meme coins right now has slowed. We have seen some demand over the last few days but if broader sentiment in the market drops, meme coins will be the first to take the hit.