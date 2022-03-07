The live BarnBridge price today is $7.55 with a 24-hour trading volume of just under $120 million. BarnBridge is up 1.45% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy BarnBridge, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy BarnBridge now

As BOND is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase BOND using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy BOND right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for BOND

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including BOND.

What is BarnBridge?

BarnBridge, akin to a decentralized finance (DeFi) lego for creating tradeable tokens that expose a consumer to market volatility, was launched in September 2020.

BarnBridge is a project that expands the functionality of DeFi to make it more flexible and efficient. By tokenizing market fluctuations and exposure to risks, it can reduce volatility for conservative investors or increase it for day traders.

BarnBridge enables traditional risk management tools and fixed income instruments on the DeFi market.

The main focus is dividing cryptocurrency risks into tranches so market participants, depending on their risk profile, can invest in different products or assets.

Should I buy BarnBridge today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

BarnBridge price prediction

According to Price Prediction, BarnBridge will reach $14.19 next year, almost twice its current price. Wallet Investor is slightly less bullish, predicting an increase to $11.13. Trading Beasts makes the same prediction.

In 2024, BarnBridge price predictions are still predominantly positive. Trading Beasts and Price Prediction forecast growth to the $13.3–$20.6 range. Wallet Investor predicts a crash to $3.4 in December 2024.

