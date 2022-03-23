Top places to buy AltSwitch, which gained 90% today

To say AltSwitch is surging would be an understatement. It surpassed a one-million market cap, unveiled a hardware wallet, and reached a series of lucrative partnerships at the 2022 AIBC UAE expo, an event attracting leading figures of the emerging tech world.

Look no further than this short article to find out what AltSwitch is, if it’s worth investing in, and the best places to buy AltSwitch.

Top places to buy AltSwitch now

As ALTS is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase ALTS using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy ALTS right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for ALTS

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including ALTS.

What is AltSwitch?

AltSwitch aims to be "the mother” of all future Web3 apps and services, which will generate revenue and rewards for users. It is a unique BSC rewards token that gives holders full control over the coin, which they receive rewards in.

Holders of ALTS get access to rewards from any crypto asset listed on Binance Smart Chain. They will also have access to a lot of tokens soon.

Should I buy AltSwitch today?

AltSwitch can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

AltSwitch price prediction

Price Prediction is moderately optimistic. They predict the coin will reach a maximum of $0.003 next year. This isn’t very impressive as it’s currently worth $0.002. The highest it can go up to in 2024 is $0.004.

In 2025, ALTS will trade for $0.005 on average. It can go up to $0.006 that year.

