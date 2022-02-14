The live Anchor Protocol price today is just below $2 with a 24-hour trading volume of almost $66 million. Anchor Protocol is up 9.37% in the last 24 hours.

Look no farther than this short guide for the details around the protocol, if it’s worth buying, and where to buy Anchor Protocol if you choose.

Top places to buy Anchor Protocol now

KuCoin

KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for numerous digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Launched in September 2017, KuCoin has grown into one of the most popular crypto exchanges and already has over 5 million registered users from 200+ countries and regions. According to Alexa traffic ranking, KuCoin’s monthly unique visit ranks the top 5 globally.

What is Anchor Protocol?

Anchor Protocol is a lending and borrowing protocol on the Terra blockchain. It uses an over-collateralized architecture to allow users to lend, borrow and earn interest with their digital assets.

Anchor enables fast withdrawals and pays depositors a low-volatility interest rate, which is amongst the highest among stablecoins at 19.5%. Anchor makes deposits available to borrowers who pledge liquid-staked PoS assets as security.

Anchor uses a liquidation process to ensure protection of depositors' principal. Deposits are secure as long as any obligations secured by them are over-collateralized.

The Anchor liquidation protocol's goal is to keep deposits safe by paying off debts that are in danger of failing to meet collateral requirements.

Should I buy Anchor Protocol today?

Anchor Protocol can be profitable. Still, take the time to read at least several price predictions and take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Anchor Protocol price prediction

Gov Capital is bearish on Anchor. They predict its price will drop from $1.95 at the moment to $0.152 in one year. Wallet Investor also considers it a poor investment.

Price Prediction, on the other hand, is bullish. They forecast a minimum level of $3.72 in 2023 and of $5.36 in 2024. It can go up to $6.31 that year with the average trading price of $5.51. In 2025, the price of 1 ANC is expected to reach at least $7.66.

