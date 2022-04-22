The 22nd biggest crypto by market cap has been rallying over the past few days. It was up 15% yesterday and added another 8% today. Its total gains for the week exceed 10%.

Reasons for the rally include the introduction of Decentralized USD (USDD), a stablecoin that promises to make finance accessible to all, to Tron. This is expected on May 5.

In addition, Tron announced the official establishment of Tron DAO Reserve.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Tron, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Tron now

As TRX is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase TRX using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy TRX right now, follow these steps:

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

4. You can now swap your BNB for TRX

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including TRX.

What is Tron?

Tron is an ecosystem, in which where content creators can connect with their audiences directly. Tron wants to eliminate middlemen by eliminating centralized platforms such as music sites, app stores, and streaming services.

As a result, consumers will pay less for content. Tron says that it has a talented and experienced developer team, based around the world, that has been drawn from major companies such as Ripple Labs.

Should I buy Tron today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Tron price prediction

Wallet Investor considers Tron a good long-term investment. They expect a long-term increase with a price prediction of $0.22 in April 2027.

A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around +230%. If you invest $100 in Tron now, it might go up to $330 in 2027.

