Tron surpasses BSC in terms of TVL: Will this allow TRX to soar higher?

Tron has overtaken BSC to become the second-largest blockchain in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL).

The TVL on Tron stands at $4.1 billion, behind Ethereum with $23 billion.

TRX could rally higher soon following this latest development.

Tron surpasses BSC in terms of TVL

DeFiLlama, a DeFi analytics platform, revealed on Tuesday, that Tron had surpassed the Binance Smart Chain (BNBChain) in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL). This latest cryptocurrency news means that Tron has become the second-largest blockchain in terms of TVL, behind Ethereum.

After experiencing a 19% drop in TVL within a month, BSC has been overtaken by Tron as the second largest blockchain in terms of TVL pic.twitter.com/C3mUV7hVL7 — DefiLlama.com (@DefiLlama) January 3, 2023

The TVL on Tron stands at $4.1 billion, while that of BSC stands just above $4 billion. TRX, the native coin of the Tron blockchain, is up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours.

At press time, the price of Tron stands at $0.0551. The broader crypto market is currently outperforming TRX. the total crypto market cap currently stands at $819 billion, up by more than 1% so far today.

Bitcoin continues to struggle to move past the $17k resistance level, while Ether is trading at $1,250 per coin.

Key levels to watch

The TRX/USD 4-hour chart is bullish as Tron has performed well over the last seven days. The technical indicators show that TRX could rally higher soon.

The MACD line is within the positive zone, indicating that the bulls are currently in control of the TRX market. The 14-day RSI of 51 shows that TRX is within the neutral region but could enter the overbought area if the coin embarks on a rally.

If TRX embarks on a rally, it could move past the $0.05693 resistance level over the next few hours. Unless it gains support from the broader crypto market, TRX could struggle to surpass the $0.05856 resistance level in the near term.

